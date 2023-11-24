Starting off with partly cloudy skies; increased chance of rain in afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Friday after Thanksgiving is starting off with partly cloudy skies.

As the day goes on, we will start to see an increase in cloud coverage.

We have a front stalled to the south and moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

That's going to bring us an increasing chance of showers Friday afternoon and evening too.

Highs will be around 80 degrees.

We'll also have some showers around to start off the weekend on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

By Sunday, it looks like we'll have a dryer day.

Then we'll be watching a front that will come through late on Monday with highs in the mid-80s.

That's going to cool us off and lower the humidity as we head towards the middle and the end of the week with highs in the mid-70s.

In the tropics, we are still watching an area in the Atlantic Ocean. It's down to a 30% chance of developing.