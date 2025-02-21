FORECAST: Cool to start the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning Chilly temps have moved into south Florida on a breezy northerly wind.

This afternoon will be breezy and cool, with highs in the upper 60s on the Treasure Coast, to to the low 70s in the Palm Beaches.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Friday, Feb. 21, 2025

There will be some sun, but some clouds will start to blow in as the wind turns onshore during the day.

Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, a few coastal sprinkles are possible. Lows in the 50s to near 60.

Over the weekend Saturday will be continued chilly and breezy with some clouds or even a sprinkle moving in in the morning. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

Then we warm up into the mid-upper 70s Sunday and the wind calms down. Some slight rain chances otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances will go up Sunday night through Monday night. A disturbance in the Gulf of America will move over south Florida, bringing rain and even thunderstorms chances Monday afternoon and evening. Lingering shower Tuesday then clearing out and looking nice mid-next week.

