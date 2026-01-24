Foggy start, record warmth this weekend before a sharp cool down

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Patchy dense fog is developing early this morning across parts of the viewing area, especially inland portions of Okeechobee County and interior sections of the Treasure Coast.

Visibility may drop to a mile or less at times, so drivers should slow down and allow extra stopping distance. Fog will gradually lift by mid-morning, leading to improving conditions for the rest of the day.

Once the fog clears, temperatures will warm quickly. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with mid to upper 80s possible inland across Okeechobee County.

Winds will remain relatively light, allowing for a sea breeze along the coast this afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out near the Treasure Coast, but most locations will stay dry.

Sunday will feel unusually warm for January. Strengthening southerly winds will push temperatures even higher, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s for most inland areas and lower to mid 80s along the immediate coast.

Several locations, especially away from the ocean, may approach or break daily record highs. Gusty winds will develop during the afternoon, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

While the weather will look inviting, ocean conditions will not be. A high risk of rip currents continues at all Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Swimming is strongly discouraged due to the dangerous surf and strong currents.

Late Sunday night into Monday, a strong cold front will move through the region. Scattered showers are expected overnight into Monday morning. No thunderstorms are expected. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front and increase, ushering in much cooler air.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will vary across the viewing area. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the Treasure Coast, while the Palm Beaches warm to the upper 70s before cooler air fully settles in.

The cold air arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning.

High pressure will keep conditions dry through the middle of next week, but temperatures will remain well below normal. Afternoon highs Tuesday will only reach the middle to upper 60s across the region. Another reinforcing cold front later in the week could extend the cold stretch, with several mornings featuring chilly temperatures in the 40s and a continued concern for near-freezing conditions inland.