FOGGY MORNING: Cold front moves through

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Waking up to some dense fog across some areas this morning. There is a dense fog advisory for inland Palm Beach County and for the Treasure Coast/Okeechobee until 8am.

The Fog will burn off around mid-morning and skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will still be warm, near 80, but it will be much drier as the cold front moves south.

The cold front will bring in some drier, cooler weather for the weekend. Cooler air will move in Friday night and Saturday morning we will see lows dropping into the 40s for most areas to the low 50s right along the coast. The wind picks up too so it will feel blustery. Low temps will drop some 25-30 degrees or so from Friday's afternoon highs. (80 to 50) Saturday afternoon will barely hit 70, (most will be in the 60s) and it will be on the breezy side, so it'll feel cooler in the wind. There will be a deck of high clouds that moves in, masking the sun just a bit. The winter solstice is Saturday at 4:21am Saturday the 21st.

Sunday morning will be chilly again, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Then the wind swings onshore, and our temperatures will moderate some and reach the mid 70s in the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase and by the evening we could see a few showers blow in off the onshore wind.

Then a slow warm up for Christmas week as the onshore wind picks up Monday-Christmas day. Highs will generally be in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-upper 60s for Christmas week. The breezy winds may blow in showers from time to time too.

