First big chill of the season arrives early next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After highs in the upper 80s through Sunday, a strong cold front will sweep across the state early Monday. Behind it, temperatures will drop sharply, bringing the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.

Before the front arrives, daytime heating and a weak sea breeze could spark a few spotty showers or storms on Sunday afternoon.

A noticeable change arrives Monday in the Treasure Coast sweeping southward. Winds turn out of the north behind the front, picking up to 10–15 mph with higher gusts. Highs will tumble into the upper 70s, which is nearly 10 degrees cooler than Sunday.

By Monday night into Tuesday morning, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s. Inland spots could even dip into the upper 30s, while coastal areas may stay closer to the middle 40s. Wind chills could make it feel like the middle to upper 30s early Tuesday morning.

Afternoon highs on Veterans Day will only reach the mid to upper 60s, with breezy north winds keeping it feeling cool all day.

The cold, dry air settles in through midweek before a gradual warm-up begins. Highs return to the 70s by Wednesday and could reach the low 80s again by the end of the week.