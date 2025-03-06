Fire threat elevated due to windy & very dry conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fire danger is elevated this Thursday. Relative humidity will drop as low as 25-35% this Thursday afternoon along with gusty winds of up to 35 mph is causing Fire Alerts to go into effect starting at 11 am.

A Red Flag Warning for Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County and a Fire Watch for Palm Beach County. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Thursday will see sunny skies and cooler weather. Highs will drop into the mid 70s.

Friday will start out chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s, It'll then warm up and be quite pleasant, highs will seasonable, in the upper 70s.

Warming back up over the weekend into the 80s with lots of sunshine.

Don't forget to set clocks ahead an hour Sunday as we bring back Daylight Saving time. New sunrise will be 7:35am and sunset 7:25pm.

Rain chances increase Monday as another cold front approaches. That cold front will push Through Monday/Tuesday and bring cooler weather back into the area.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

