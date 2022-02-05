Few Weekend Showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak cold front is inching this way and will move through South Florida later today.

The front is expected to stall somewhere nearby so high temperatures today will range from 70 degrees north of the front (Treasure Coast) to around 80 degrees south of the front in southern Palm Beach County.

Keep the umbrellas handy in case you are underneath one or two of those passing showers today with the front situated nearby today.

The chance of showers will linger through the weekend as the front wobbles around South Florida and while the front is weak its presence is expected to linger through the middle of next week.

Computer models suggest several waves of low pressure/upper-level disturbances will move west to east across the state so daily rain chances are in the forecast through the middle of next week with temperatures trending cooler by later in the week.

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness, chance of showers. Highs near 70 Treasure Coast to near 80 for the Palm Beaches. Winds: Shifting NNW 10-20

TONIGHT: Showers around. Lows Upper 50s Treasure Coast, Mid 60s Palm Beaches

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, scattered showers/possible t'storm. Highs: Near 80 Palm Beaches, mid 70s Treasure Coast.

