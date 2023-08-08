Excessive heat warning for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An excessive heat warning is in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Tuesday due to our sweltering temperatures.

Afternoon highs will soar to the mid and upper 90s, but it is the heat index that will pose a danger this afternoon. The heat index is forecast for 115 degrees and at least 110 degrees on the Treasure Coast.

There is also a heat advisory in effect for Indian River County.

Only a few inland storms will develop this afternoon, but there will not be enough coverage of storms to bring relief.

Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, and also seek shade and take breaks if working outside this afternoon.

The very hot weather will remain as the new school year kicks off later this week. When it comes to rain chances, expect them to drop more by the start of school as Saharan dust helps to make the air drier by mid-week.

Hazy and milky skies will be noticeable starting later Tuesday and will last through Friday.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain calm with no new tropical development is expected over the next few days.