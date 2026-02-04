Enjoy the mild weather ahead of our next cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a cool start to the day across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with most areas waking up in the 40s and 50s.

Inland locations are on the cooler end of that range, while coastal communities start the morning a bit milder. No freeze concerns are expected, but it will still feel chilly compared to normal February mornings.

High pressure remains in control today, keeping conditions dry and mostly quiet. After the cool start, temperatures climb closer to seasonal levels.

Highs reach the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies as winds turn more southerly, allowing warmer air to move back into South Florida.

Skies are partly cloudy with a light breeze developing, making for a pleasant but still slightly cooler-than-normal day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tonight stays cool but not cold. Overnight lows settle back into the mid to upper 40s inland, with low to mid-50s closer to the coast.

A cold front moves through Thursday, bringing a chance for a few passing showers. Rainfall looks light and spotty, with no thunderstorms expected.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air returns for the end of the workweek. Morning temperatures Friday drop back into the 30s and near freezing possible in the coldest inland spots. Afternoon highs settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Boating conditions remain hazardous through the day, especially offshore and near inlets due to lingering swells. Conditions briefly improve midweek before deteriorating again late Wednesday night and Thursday behind the next front.

A high risk of rip currents continues along Atlantic beaches, including Palm Beach County. Swimmers should exercise caution and stay near lifeguards.

Dry weather continues into the weekend with near-normal afternoon temperatures and cooler nights. Another weak front may pass late in the weekend, but no significant rainfall is expected.