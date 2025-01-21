Watch Now
Emergency cold weather shelter to open in Fort Pierce

The cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gymnasium in Fort Pierce will open Jan. 23
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — An emergency cold weather shelter will open Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees on the Treasure Coast.

The National Weather Service said temperatures across the Treasure Coast will be below 40 degrees for more than four hours overnight on Thursday into Friday morning, prompting St. Lucie County and the city of Fort Pierce to open the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gymnasium.

The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and close at 8 a.m. Friday.

The news comes as a winter storm sweeps across Florida Panhandle, bringing record-breaking snow.

If you need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will have free transportation at the locations below starting at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m.

  • Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie
  • Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of US 1 in Port St. Lucie
  • Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce
  • Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce
  • Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 N US Hwy 1 in Fort Pierce
  • Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, please contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.
