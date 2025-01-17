Snow in Florida? FDOT crews prepare snow plows, other equipment for wintry weather

An Arctic blast is plunging south and could bring a rare snowfall to areas of north Florida next week.

The Florida Department of Transportation posted on social media Friday pictures of crews preparing for the possible impacts of the wintry weather, including trucks equipped with snow plows.

How much snow could fall in north Florida?

"With freezing temperatures and possible snow forecast in Northwest Florida next week, FDOT crews are preparing bridge deck sprayers, snow plows and other equipment and are ready to serve to keep Florida's highway system safe and operational in all types of weather conditions," a post from FDOT District 3 said.

Some areas in Florida's Panhandle like Pensacola and Panama City could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Sleet and freezing rain are also a possibility near Jacksonville.

The strong system could bring measurable snow to many parts of the Deep South like Houston, New Orleans and Charleston, South Carolina.

South Florida is not forecast to see any wintry weather, but cool and wet conditions are expected with a high of about 68 degrees Wednesday.

