EF-0 tornado touches down in St. Lucie County, National Weather Service confirms

Storm packed winds of 65 to 70 mph
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in north-central St. Lucie County on Monday.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 07, 2022
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in north-central St. Lucie County on Monday.

The tornado was confirmed based on pictures, videos received from trained spotters, local broadcast media and the public.

The National Weather Service said the tornado occurred in north-central St. Lucie County with peak winds estimated to be around 65 to 70 mph.

The tornado touched down about 7 miles west, southwest of Lakewood Park in a field north of Florida's Turnpike and west of Interstate 95 at about 6:06 p.m.

The tornado traveled slowly to the southeast, eventually crossing the Turnpike.

No injuries or major storm damage were reported from the storm.

