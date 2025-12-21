Early fog and spotty coastal showers this Sunday, windy pattern and rough seas on Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday starts with patchy to areas of dense fog across parts of South Florida, especially inland, before giving way to another warm and unsettled day along the coast.

Changes arrive tonight as winds strengthen, setting up deteriorating beach and marine conditions to begin the workweek.

Calm winds, high humidity and clear skies created favorable conditions for fog development. Any lingering fog should lift shortly after sunrise, but drivers should use extra caution early.

Once the fog clears, expect above-average warmth again today with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Onshore winds will help push isolated to scattered showers toward the coast this afternoon. Rain coverage is mainly a coastal concern and won’t be widespread.

A strong area of high pressure building over the eastern U.S. will tighten the pressure gradient across South Florida late tonight into Monday. That means gusty northeast winds developing along the coast and offshore.

Monday remains warm but slightly cooler near the coast, with highs in the upper 70s, while inland spots stay closer to 80 degrees.

A small craft advisory is in effect starting Monday at 7 AM. Mariners can expect seas near 7-10 ft and winds from the northeast near 20-30 kts.

Northeast winds remain elevated into Tuesday before gradually easing midweek. Rain chances stay limited, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day continue to look dry with near-average temperatures.