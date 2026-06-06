Dry Weekend Weather Continues Before Rain Chances Return Next Week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large area of high pressure remains in control across Florida this weekend, helping suppress widespread storm development. At the same time, drier air has moved into the atmosphere, making it harder for showers and thunderstorms to form.

While a few isolated showers are still possible, most communities across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches will stay dry through the weekend.

Expect another warm and breezy day across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

Most areas from Sebastian and Vero Beach south through Fort Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton will remain dry.

A brief isolated shower cannot be ruled out, especially along the Treasure Coast or near Lake Okeechobee, but rainfall coverage remains very limited.

Inland: Upper 80s to lower 90s

Coast: Mid 80's

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Quiet weather continues overnight.

Temperatures fall into the low and middle 70s with partly cloudy skies and continued light onshore flow.

