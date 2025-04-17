Dry, sunny weather with comfortable humidity.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: none.

Sunny, dry weather continues across south Florida. Warm temps in the 80s with comfortable humidity. Wind picking up Friday through the weekend. Increasing fire danger as we stay dry and the wind picks up. Fire danger is moderate today and will be high tomorrow.

Thursday temps will drop just a few degrees, highs will be in the low 80s with lower and comfortable humidity. Low temps stay in the 60s and rain chances stay out of the forecast.

By Friday the onshore wind will pick up to breezy conditions. This may blow in a few cloud but it looks like we stay dry. Highs again in the low 80s with comfortable humidity.

The weekend will warm up a bit again, in the mid 80s and stay mostly sunny with humidity slightly increasing. We will continue with breezy conshore winds.

The breezy onshore wind will create beach and boating hazards all weekend with a high risk for rip currents and rough boating conditions.