Dry season is here with a welcomed cool down

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nice and dry Tuesday with high pressure in control over the Gulf of Mexico and Florida. That will keep the rain away from our local areas this Tuesday afternoon.

Warm temperature with highs in the upper 80s.

Then a cold front marches south across the Sunshine State on Wednesday and will sweep south of the Palm Beaches by Wednesday evening.

Expect increasing clouds and a stray shower with the front plus increasing winds.

A cool breeze for Thursday with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s or around the low 80s.

Winds will turn from the north to northeasterly later on Thursday and it will be gusty, up to 30 mph.

Those brisk northeast winds may bring back a few showers Thursday evening.

With that, the rain chance will slowly rise to about 40% by Friday and more showers are expected through the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound to the mids 80 by Friday.

In the tropics, there is a disturbance known as invest 94L in the central tropical Atlantic that will arrive in the eastern Caribbean by late this week. This area may get better organized but that window of organization is short. The cold front that passes through South Florida is forecast to remain over the Gulf Stream and Cuba and this could help keep the disturbance away from Florida.

The Caribbean should continue to monitor its progress. Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea has a small chance for development and will impact Central America during the next few days.

