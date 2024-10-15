Tropical development possible in two areas

In the tropics, there is a disturbance known as invest 94L in the central tropical Atlantic that will arrive in the eastern Caribbean by late this week.

This area may get better organized but that window of organization is short. The cold front that passes through South Florida is forecast to remain over the Gulf Stream and Cuba and this could help keep the disturbance away from Florida.

The Caribbean should continue to monitor its progress.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea has a small chance for development and will impact Central America during the next few days.

