Drier conditions with near-average temperatures for first day of fall

Slightly less humid, mainly dry for Saturday thanks to drier air wrapping around Tropical Storm Ophelia
Posted at 8:16 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 08:46:25-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Plenty of sunshine for this first day of fall thanks to drier air pulling in around Tropical Storm Ophelia. If we see any rain on this Saturday it will mainly be inland. Highs today, near-average in the mid-upper 80s.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Scattered afternoon-evening storms are possible with more moisture moving in.

Monday through Wednesday, hot and humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s, heat index values in the mid-upper 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as deep tropical moisture spills into South Florida.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with a little less humidity. Moisture lingers, but rain chances drop down slightly by the end of the work week.

