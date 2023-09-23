Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina Saturday morning
Tropical Storm Ophelia Sept. 23 at 8 a.m.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 08:45:15-04

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall at 6:15 a.m. Saturday near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, with sustained winds of 70 mph.

The storm is expected to produce storm surge up to 4 to 6 feet along the Carolina coast and 2 to 4 feet along southeastern coastal Virginia.

Heavy rainfall from this system could produce flash flooding from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Ophelia will eventually weaken to a post-tropical or extratropical system over the next couple of days as it continues its path over land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A tropical wave, associated with Invest 90L in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of tropical formation over the next two to seven days.

Regardless of formation, long-range computer models keep this disturbance away from the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: New north swell in the forecast

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019