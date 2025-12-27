Dense fog possible each morning as warm weather lingers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Quiet and warm weather continues across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this weekend, but a few important changes are on the way.

Early-morning fog will be the biggest day-to-day impact through Sunday. Light winds, clear skies, and lingering moisture will allow patchy to locally dense fog to form, especially inland and west of I-95. Visibility could drop below a half-mile at times around sunrise.

Weekend afternoons will be pleasant and dry. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, a few degrees above average for late December. Coastal areas may be slightly cooler thanks to afternoon sea breezes.

A strong cold front will move through early next week, likely late Monday night into Tuesday. While rain chances remain low, temperatures will drop sharply behind the front.

Tuesday through Friday high temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to near the 70 degree mark. Overnight lows will be in the 30s for interior locations and 40s near the coast.

This cooler, drier air looks to stick around through the end of the week and into the New Year.