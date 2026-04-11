Dangerous rip currents continue across South Florida despite dry weekend weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hazardous beach and boating conditions remain the biggest concern across South Florida this weekend, even as the weather itself stays fairly quiet.

A strong area of high pressure over the southeastern United States is keeping a steady east-northeast breeze in place, and that onshore flow continues to drive rough surf and a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

While the ocean may look a bit calmer at times compared to previous days, conditions in the water are still life-threatening, and officials urge swimmers to stay out.

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Across the region, the same onshore flow is also leading to breezy conditions each afternoon, with gusts frequently reaching 20 to 25 mph. Despite the wind, the overall pattern is dry. Moisture levels in the atmosphere remain limited, so while a quick-moving coastal shower can’t be completely ruled out, most areas will stay rain-free through the weekend with a mix of sun and passing clouds.

Temperatures will remain seasonable, with highs generally in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be mild, settling into the mid to upper 60s along the coast and slightly cooler inland.

Looking ahead into next week, the weather pattern becomes even more stable.

High pressure will remain firmly in control, keeping rain chances very low and allowing temperatures to gradually climb. By mid to late week, highs will push into the mid 80s. Winds will slowly ease after Tuesday, but dry conditions are expected to persist through much of the week.

On the water, hazardous marine conditions continue across the Atlantic through the weekend, with seas running 6 to 9 feet and strong winds making for dangerous boating, especially for smaller vessels. Boaters are advised to exercise caution and stay updated on any advisories.