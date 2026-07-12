Dangerous heat continues as Saharan dust limits storm chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another hot and steamy day is ahead for us with dangerous heat remaining the primary weather concern.

Temperatures climb into the mid-90s, while humidity pushes feels-like temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees. If you'll be spending time outdoors, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

A plume of Saharan dust continues moving across South Florida, creating hazy skies and helping suppress widespread thunderstorm development. As a result, many neighborhoods will stay dry through much of the day.

That doesn't mean rain is completely off the table. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon, mainly across interior Palm Beach County, the Lake Okeechobee region, and portions of the Treasure Coast, including Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. Coastal communities such as West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Boca Raton, and Delray Beach have a lower chance of seeing rain.

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The weather pattern changes very little to start the new week. Monday will feature another round of mid-90s temperatures, dangerous heat indices, and only isolated afternoon storms, mainly inland. Saharan dust is expected to remain over the region through much of the upcoming week, keeping rain chances below average while allowing the heat to remain the dominant weather story.

If you're making outdoor plans over the next several days, plan for the heat first and treat any afternoon storms as isolated but potentially impactful if one develops nearby.

The Atlantic is quiet and no tropical development is expected for us over the next 7 days, but for the Pacific... They have several areas to watch. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance south of Mexico that now has a 90% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. The system is expected to remain well offshore and poses no threat to the United States.