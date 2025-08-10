Watching a wave in the tropics: Here's what the models show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another damp day outside with cloudy skies.

We're tracking most of the heavy rain through the morning. The rain will become more scattered by this afternoon.

The clouds keep us warm and muggy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Moments of sunshine can be expected this afternoon between the passing showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The boundary bringing us this rain will start to lift north this week. Rain chances will become more isolated as we enter this workweek.

Temperatures will start to heat up as rain chances cool off. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Monday morning will have a few passing coastal showers, which might make bus time for the first day of school a little troublesome in a few spots. The afternoon will feature a few passing showers with an isolated storm possible further inland and near the Treasure Coast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very hot with highs in the lower to some in the middle 90s. Isolated storm chances are possible in the afternoon.

The later end of this week will be the classic hot and humid setup with highs in the lower to middle 90s and isolated afternoon storms.

wptv

In the Atlantic Basin there is a lot of attention on one tropical wave. It is 3,000 miles away and has a lot of strengthening to do. This has been designated AL97. It is moving west-northwest near 15-20 mph. It will likely become a tropical depression by later this week and become Erin. It has a high chance of development as it moves towards the central Atlantic, which will have better conditions to see further strengthening.