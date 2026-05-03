Cooler Sunday with Scattered Storms, but Heat Builds Back Midweek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After yesterday’s sizzling heat, it’s a much cooler and cloudier Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 along the coast, and low 80s inland. The cold front has moved through, shifting winds out of the north/northeast and opening the door for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, especially along the east coast. It’s not a total washout, but keep the umbrella handy for on‑and‑off rain through the afternoon.

Tonight & Tomorrow:

Shower and storm chances linger tonight with lows in the low 70s. Monday stays seasonably warm, with highs near 81 and breezy northeast winds. A few spotty showers or storms could pop up during the day, especially in coastal areas, but most of the day will be partly sunny. Winds could make for slightly elevated seas offshore, so boaters should use caution.

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After the front stalls just south of us, we’ll see occasional showers through Tuesday. By midweek, sunshine and heat return with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday through Friday. Onshore breezes will give coastal spots some afternoon relief, but inland areas will bake. Another front may approach late week, bringing a slight cool down and modest rain chances heading into next weekend.