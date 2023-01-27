Watch Now
Cooler, cloudy, and breezy Friday

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Jan. 27, 2023
Posted at 5:46 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 05:46:53-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Much cooler this Friday with lows dipping into the 50s across Treasure Coast and some 60s across the Palm Beaches.

It's cloudy over the Palm Beaches, which is why temperatures had trouble dropping to the 50s in these areas.

Friday afternoon remains cool, dry, and breezy due to a lot of clouds, so afternoon highs will struggle to get into the low 70s.

Breezy winds will last through Sunday with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. A few sprinkles or coastal showers cannot be ruled out. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers expected on Sunday with more sun. Highs will warm up to the upper 70s.

Weekend temperatures are expected to be warmer, mid 70s on Saturday then near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Spotty showers are forecast for next week with much warmer temperatures in the mid 80s.

