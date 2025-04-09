Cooler and breezy today, few showers possible

Alerts: Small Craft Advisory

A cold front has pushes south of us and cooler air is moving in. We will start out with cloudy skies then see some partial clearing throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and humidity will lower.

Thursday may have a few morning showers then clear out and be nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Boating and beach hazards will increase with a northeast swell pushing in along the coast.

Friday looks real nice with highs in the low-mid 80s and lots of sunshine.

Another front will move through Friday night/Saturday morning, just a slight chance for a shower Friday overnight, then cooling us down and clearing out for a very nice weekend of sunshine and comfortable temps in the upper 70s to near 80. Humidity will drop quite a bit and it will be very dry.