Watch
Weather

Actions

Cool and crisp temperatures, but rough seas

Cool and crisp temperatures, but rough seas
Posted at 6:12 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 06:12:29-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, cool and crisp with temperatures starting off in the low-mid 60s and some fast-moving showers pushing in from off the ocean. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, breezy and some light showers pushing in from time to time.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow and Friday, scattered showers, and some storms possible as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

For the weekend - early next week, hot and humid weather returns with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Some storms possible developing along the seabreeze.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018