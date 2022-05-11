Cool and crisp temperatures, but rough seas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, cool and crisp with temperatures starting off in the low-mid 60s and some fast-moving showers pushing in from off the ocean. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, breezy and some light showers pushing in from time to time.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow and Friday, scattered showers, and some storms possible as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

For the weekend - early next week, hot and humid weather returns with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Some storms possible developing along the seabreeze.

