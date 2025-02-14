Continued warm, few showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front has stalled along the northern Treasure Coast. This morning a there may be some areas of inland fog again, but not real widespread. We will see that dissipate mid morning and skies will become partly sunny today with a few passing showers possible. Temperatures will remain warm, in the low 80s and it will be on the humid side.

Tonight a few lingering showers possible. Temps will be mild, in the upper 60s to near 70.

Over the weekend, mostly to partly sunny skies and continued warm temps. Saturday will be very nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Humidity not quite as high and very limited rain chances. Warmer and more humid on Sunday with the mid 80s expected. A few late showers possible but expect a lot of sunshine most of the day. Also turning windy ahead of the next cold front which will move through on Monday.

Monday a cold front will barely clear the area, bringing a few clouds or showers in the morning, and highs will drop into the 70s and the humidity will drop also Monday and Tuesday.

Our weather pattern will be transitioning to a cooler, more active pattern to end February with more cold front and cooler weather on the way to round out the month.

