Cooler weather, low rain chances to start new year

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Jan. 1, 2024.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jan 01, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy New Year! Monday we warm to 70 degrees with very low rain chances.

A cold front moves through Tuesday. No rain, just an uptick in clouds.

Wednesday and Thursday are a little warmer, with a chance of showers and an isolated storm Thursday as our next front rolls through.

Right now, the weekend looks a little unsettled with a chance of rain. However, we will need to see how things progress through the week.

Good boating with minimal surf and sunny dry weather.

