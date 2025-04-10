Coastal showers, cool and breezy Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday will have scattered light showers along the coast, clearing some for the Treasure Coast in the afternoon but it may linger in Palm Beach County. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Boating and beach hazards increase with a northeast swell pushing in along the coast.
Beware of large breaking waves and a sweeping current down the beach.
Friday may start with some coastal showers in Palm Beach County, then lots of sun, then a chance for a few more showers in the afternoon and early evening. The Treasure Coast will stay mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low-mid 80s.
Another front will move through Friday night/Saturday morning, just a slight chance for a shower Friday overnight, then cooling us down and clearing out for a very nice weekend of sunshine and comfortable temps in the upper 70s to near 80.
Humidity will drop quite a bit and it will be very dry.
Early next week will stay sunny and dry with highs gradually warming. Another cold front may pass by Wednesday.