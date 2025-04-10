Watch Now
Coastal showers, cool and breezy Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday will have scattered light showers along the coast, clearing some for the Treasure Coast in the afternoon but it may linger in Palm Beach County. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Thursday, April 10, 2025

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Boating and beach hazards increase with a northeast swell pushing in along the coast.

Beware of large breaking waves and a sweeping current down the beach.

High surf for the Palm Beaches through Saturday and a high risk of rip currents all along Florida's East Coast.

Friday may start with some coastal showers in Palm Beach County, then lots of sun, then a chance for a few more showers in the afternoon and early evening. The Treasure Coast will stay mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

Another front will move through Friday night/Saturday morning, just a slight chance for a shower Friday overnight, then cooling us down and clearing out for a very nice weekend of sunshine and comfortable temps in the upper 70s to near 80.

Humidity will drop quite a bit and it will be very dry.

Rain chance bumps up today then drops for the weekend.

Early next week will stay sunny and dry with highs gradually warming. Another cold front may pass by Wednesday.

