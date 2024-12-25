Watch Now
Weather

Actions

CHRISTMAS AND HANUKKAH FORECAST: Clouds and isolated rain chances

Hourly Planner 4-6PM SHOWS - Feels LIke.png
wptv
Hourly Planner 4-6PM SHOWS - Feels LIke.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first day of Hanukkah and Christmas day will feature partly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the upper 70s.

It will be a humid afternoon with onshore breeze.

Isolated showers are expected this afternoon, but more on the way tonight.

The rain showers will continue into your Thursday morning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday, the first day of Kwanzaa, will feature muggy air and rain gear.

High temperatures will be the warmest this week near 80. I would keep the umbrella close by as isolated showers can't be ruled out due to the stationary boundary draped over the area.

Friday will feature a few more showers across the area. Highs remain in the upper 70s with an onshore breeze.

This pattern will rinse and repeat itself into the weekend. High temperatures don't budge too much as we continue to stay in the upper 70s.

The following week will feature more shakers and movers, as in cold fronts.

We will deal with a series of cold front providing rain chances for the beginning half. The later half of the week will be much cooler, but sunshine will be returning to South Florida.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves pick up after Christmas

James Wieland