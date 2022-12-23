Chilly Christmas weekend for South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers and storms possible through the morning commute on Friday. The stronger storms stay to our west, then we're dry by late morning.

Friday is warm with highs near 80, then a strong cold front moves through Friday afternoon. Not much rain with it, but we turn much cooler behind it.

A freeze warning for Okeechobee and western Indian River counties Friday night. A wind chill advisory in effect for everyone else.

Lows on Saturday morning will be in the 30s and 40s. Wind chill factor in the 20s for the Treasure Coast and 30s for the Palm Beaches.

Sensitive plants and animals will need to be brought inside.

On Saturday and on Christmas, highs will be 15 to 20 degrees below average with highs in the 50s.

Saturday is partly sunny, but Christmas day is gloomy with lots of clouds around and spotty showers, but most are dry.