Breezy winds, sunny and warm going into Easter weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Small Craft Advisory, High risk for rip currents.

Friday we have the onshore wind picking up. This may blow in a few cloud but it looks like we stay dry. Highs again in the low 80s with comfortable humidity although slightly higher.

The breezy onshore winds will last all weekend so look out for coastal hazards, A small craft advisory and a high risk for rip currents will be a concern there.

Easter weekend will warm up a bit more, in the mid 80s and stay mostly sunny with humidity slightly increasing.

Easter Sunday sunrise will be at 6:51am. Temps will be mild, in the low 70s, a bit cooler inland and it will continue to be breezy. Easter afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Next week looks pretty quiet also with lots of sunshine and warm temps in the mid 80s and slim rain chances.