Breezy onshore winds fuel dangerous surf; gradual warmup ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A strong area of high pressure sliding across the Southeast is keeping a stiff onshore breeze locked in place along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

This pattern brings a mix of rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and choppy marine conditions, along with a few passing coastal showers.

A little moisture is returning to the region, but not enough to produce widespread rain. Most of the area stays mostly dry, with only an isolated shower possible today and Sunday.

Winds stay breezy today, with gusts 25–30 mph at times. Sunday is still breezy but a touch lighter.

A front stalls north of Florida early in the week, helping to boost moisture. Expect isolated to scattered showers, mainly along the coast. The best chance for rain arrives Tuesday as another cold front sweeps through the peninsula.

Behind Tuesday’s front, cooler and drier air settles in.

Temperatures trend down toward seasonal norms with highs upper 70s to low 80s and lows 50s inland, 60s near the coast.

Conditions turn quiet again with comfortable humidity and sun-filled afternoons midweek.