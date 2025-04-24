Watch Now
Breezy conditions brings back dangerous rip currents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: High risk for rip currents.

Sensitive fire weather conditions continue with little to no rain through the week.

Thursday-Friday the wind will pick up to breezy conditions again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with just a few clouds blowing in. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Boating and beach conditions will be rough and fire danger will increase.

For the weekend, wind backs off some. Mostly sunny and quiet with slim rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be the warmest with some upper 80s in the forecast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Next week a weak backdoor cold front will move through Monday, It'll only shave off a few degrees from the highs on Tuesday and Wednesday, and turn winds to the East-Northeast. Just a slight chance for a few passing showers then.

