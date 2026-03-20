Breezy Beaches, Warming Temps: South Florida’s Weekend Weather Outlook

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is dealing with some rough marine conditions heading into the weekend, especially along the Atlantic coast. Boaters should stay cautious, with hazardous waters expected through Saturday. If you’re heading to the beach, take note: a high risk of rip currents continues today along the east coast, making swimming potentially dangerous. Meanwhile, scattered showers are still passing through, mostly forming offshore and drifting toward the coast during the morning hours, then rain chances decrease later in the day.

Behind the scenes, a strong high-pressure system to our north is driving steady northeast winds across the region, with gusts reaching up to 20–25 mph at times. These breezy conditions will gradually ease as the system shifts and a ridge builds in over the state from the Gulf, allowing winds to become lighter and more variable by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will also quickly drop off, giving way to a much drier pattern—though that means no relief for ongoing drought conditions. With fewer clouds around, temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s today, with some low 80s possible by Sunday.

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Looking ahead, the warming trend continues into early next week. Sunshine and stable conditions will dominate through at least Tuesday. While a cold front may approach Florida by late Tuesday & Wednesday, current projections suggest it will stall to the north, but will be enough to increase rain chances mid-week.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.