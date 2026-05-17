Breezy Beaches, Dangerous Rip Currents, and Inland Storms Today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The biggest weather story today is the beach and boating impact from persistent onshore winds. High pressure north of Florida is keeping an easterly breeze in place, which means the Treasure Coast beaches will stay breezy and slightly cooler, but surf conditions remain dangerous. The National Weather Service Melbourne office is warning of a high risk for life-threatening rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches, and entering the surf is strongly discouraged. The Miami office also notes a high rip current risk for the Palm Beaches, expanding across more Atlantic beaches to start the week.

For the Treasure Coast, a few showers may move onshore this morning, especially near the coast, but most locations will stay dry for a good part of the day. As the sea breeze pushes inland, the better chance for showers and storms shifts away from the immediate coast and toward inland areas, including western St. Lucie, western Indian River, and Okeechobee. Storms should generally move west, so we are not expecting much storm activity to push back toward the Treasure Coast coast this evening.

Temperatures stay near normal at the coast with highs in the mid to upper 80s, while inland areas warm closer to 90 degrees. Heat index values will climb through the 90s today and gradually trend hotter later this week.

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For the Vero Beach Air Show, expect breezy conditions, warm temperatures, and a mainly dry coastal setup through much of the day. The bigger concern will be the wind and dangerous surf nearby, not widespread rain. A brief passing shower is possible, but the better storm chance should stay inland later this afternoon.

