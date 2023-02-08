Breezy and warm Wednesday, weekend cold front delayed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another beautiful day this Wednesday and it stays breezy and warm. Afternoon highs will top the upper 70s and low 80s with east winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Warming up Thursday and Friday. The low and even the mid 80s are possible by end of the week.

Breezy winds will continue through the rest of the week and even in the weekend. Winds will turn southerly by Friday, then southwesterly by Saturday ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

A slight chance for isolated showers is in the forecast for Friday night. But scattered showers are more likely on Saturday with lots of clouds

The front is now expected to slow down even more, so the front is now delayed in passing through. Saturday will still be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s.

The cold air will now arrive Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip to the 50s Sunday morning then the low 70s in the Palm Beaches and upper 60s for the Treasure Coast during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The temperatures tumble to the chilly low 50s and even 40s by Monday morning. Highs on Monday in the mid 70s.