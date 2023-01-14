Boys & Girls Club gym converted into cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As the cold temperatures start to settle in emergency, shelters are opening up throughout the Treasure Cast for those in need.

At Percy Creek gym in Fort Pierce, volunteers spent Friday afternoon preparing for another blistering cold weekend. With temperatures dipping down into the 40’s, the Boys & Girls Club facility was converted into a much-needed cold weather shelter.

Leading the charge is local Pastor Hazel Hoyoman, founder and executive director of In the Image of Christ Inc.

"We don’t want anyone in our city to freeze to death. We just don’t want that when we have the means to meet the needs of our community," Hoyoman said.

Her faith-based nonprofit provides outreach services to the community. Fifteen years ago she started her own cold shelter after witnessing the need firsthand.

"So I would get in the car with another man that worked for me and ride around town looking for people because it was so cold," Hoyoman said

She now teams up with other nonprofits, the city and St. Lucie County to provide a safe space for the homeless when winter weather settles in. The shelter is complete with everything, from hot food, beds, showers, toiletries and peace of mind.

"So they get clean socks, clean underwear. They’re able to change into clean clothes as well," said Hoyoman.

It’s a one-stop shop for those like Gregory Petruski, a disabled veteran who has been forced to live on the streets after his roommate recently passed away.

"His kids didn’t want the trailer, so they sold it to the trailer home park. They in turn sold it to a husband and wife and three kids, so I had to leave," Petruski said.

With a chance to escape the cold over the next few days, he said he's looking forward to a good night's sleep.

"This is great kudos to all those who participated in this," Petruski said.

