WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another dry day across the region, but showers will make a comeback starting on Sunday.

Saturday, Partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70's.

Sunday, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny skies and some passing showers.

Monday- Tuesday, starting off the day in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Some showers possible. The humidity starts to build.

Wednesday-Thursday, morning temperatures warming into the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Muggy and warm with some isolated showers.