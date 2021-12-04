Watch
Another dry day across the region, but showers will make a comeback

Saturday AM WX
Posted at 10:02 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 10:07:25-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another dry day across the region, but showers will make a comeback starting on Sunday.

Saturday, Partly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70's.

Sunday, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny skies and some passing showers.

Monday- Tuesday, starting off the day in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.
Some showers possible. The humidity starts to build.

Wednesday-Thursday, morning temperatures warming into the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Muggy and warm with some isolated showers.

