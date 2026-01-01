Another chilly night ahead before weekend warm-up arrives

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight won’t be quite as cold, but it will still be chilly, with lows dipping into the 40s across interior areas west and south of Lake Okeechobee and closer to 50 degrees near the coast.

Cool conditions are expected to hang around through the end of the week as high pressure remains in control.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Evening of Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm as winds turn more southerly. Highs will climb back to near normal levels, reaching the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, with milder overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

A weak front could bring a slight chance of rain late Sunday into early Monday, though rainfall amounts look minimal and won’t help much with ongoing dry conditions.

After that, high pressure returns, keeping temperatures near seasonal norms into the middle of next week.

