Afternoon showers and thunderstorms for Labor Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine for the first part of the day, then scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow and Labor Day, a rinse and repeat forecast. Morning sunshine followed by afternoon-evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday - Wednesday, slightly drier conditions with some showers and storms possible. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

By the end of the work week, a front approaches once again increasing rain chances. Highs in the low 90s.

In the Tropics: A trough over Central America is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week where it has a medium chance of development. Some of the models show it impacting the panhandle Thursday/Friday.

Larry is now a major hurricane and could get even stronger throughout the day today.

This system will make a close approach with Bermuda by the middle of the week, then Canada/Newfoundland by Friday.