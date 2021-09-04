Watch
Weather

Actions

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms for Labor Day weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
The latest forecast
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 11:05:58-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine for the first part of the day, then scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow and Labor Day, a rinse and repeat forecast. Morning sunshine followed by afternoon-evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday - Wednesday, slightly drier conditions with some showers and storms possible. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

By the end of the work week, a front approaches once again increasing rain chances. Highs in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the Tropics: A trough over Central America is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week where it has a medium chance of development. Some of the models show it impacting the panhandle Thursday/Friday.

Larry is now a major hurricane and could get even stronger throughout the day today.

This system will make a close approach with Bermuda by the middle of the week, then Canada/Newfoundland by Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018