A stormy final weekend of April

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a breezy and hot final Saturday of April with scattered late-afternoon storms around.

Most of tonight looks dry but a cold front approaching from the west will trigger showers & storms by daybreak tomorrow, some could be strong to locally severe through noon.

The main impacts from the stronger storms would be hail and damaging winds.

Clearing will settle in during the afternoon tomorrow as the front ushers in a drier northwesterly wind.

Then, after weeks of stormy weather, a major change is going to occur in our weather pattern with sunny, dry weather in store for most of next week.

TODAY: Sunny, hot. Scattered late-afternoon storms. Highs: Near 90 Winds: S 25 mph

TONIGHT: Warm and humid, showers/storms by daybreak Lows: Mid 70s Winds: SSW 20

TOMORROW: Showers & storms before noon, clearing & windy. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: WNW 25-35

