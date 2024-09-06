A persistent area of high pressure keeps rain chances low across the area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Friday - onshore flow will keep any showers and storms that do develop moving inland.

A few along the coast in the morning, then moving west in the afternoon. But again, limited in nature.

Coastal areas will stay mainly dry with plenty of sun on Friday and high temps warming into the low 90s for some.

With the high humidity and the warm temps, it will feel like 105 - 110 degree range

As we head into the weekend - a frontal boundary will sag south into the state. We'll stay in the moist and warm sector - and can expect mainly afternoon storms.

But with high pressure in control, the storms will be scattered and not everyone sees them.

Boating conditions Friday will be a little bumpy with seas generally 2-4 feet and a high risk of rip currents at area beaches.

