4 areas of concern in the tropics

The NHC is watching an area of lower pressure off of the Mid-Atlantic coast that may pick up some tropical characteristics is moves towards Nova Scotia. It has a low chance of becoming a named system as it moves over cooler waters this weekend. The NHC giving it a 30% chance.

A second area near the Yucatan may develop once it's in the Bay of Campeche. It has a 20% chance.

An area of low pressure is also forming near coastal Texas. Since there's a front nearby, that will limit it's development. Plus the upper winds are not favorable. Only a 10% chance.

And finally, there's are wave in the Atlantic that is battling unfavorable conditions. It is not expected to become a tropical cyclone at the moment. Only a 10% chance.

