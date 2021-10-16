A mainly dry and warm weekend is on tap

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mainly dry weekend is on tap. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80's.

A cool front sweeps through on Sunday. A few showers possible, but most are dry.

Behind the front for Monday, the humidity will drop but the winds will pick up!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, mainly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80's.

Sunday, a cool front moves into the area and that could bring us some showers. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Monday-Tuesday, drier air filters in and the humidity drops. Highs will be in the mid-80s and rain chances are low. However, gusty winds pick up

By the middle of next week, moisture increases and humidity creeps back up. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast with highs in the mid-80s.