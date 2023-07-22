A dangerously steamy weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11AM through 8PM.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity might be more than your body can bear as the "feels like" approaches 111 degrees!

Strenuous outdoor activity is not recommended.

Stay hydrated and seek air conditioning as often as possible.

We'll see some cooling storms moving in later today that will help alleviate the heat for some but some of those storms could be strong with dangerous lightning and torrential downpours.

The best chance of those storms will be after 4PM.

Little change is expected through the middle of next week but a shift of the winds into the west might occur later next week which would ease the heat wave just a bit.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is well out to sea with winds of 60 mph and a disturbance farther east has a good chance of development by early next week as it heads toward the Lesser Antilles.

It's too soon to say if it'll ever become a threat to South Florida but we'll watch it closely.

Saharan dust will prevail in our skies making for a hazy look into at least early next week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Hazy sun, very hot and humid. Scattered storms late. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SW 15

TONIGHT: Early storms, then clearing. Lows: Upper 70s Winds: SW 5

TOMORROW: Very hot and humid, hazy sun. Few storms late. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SW 10

