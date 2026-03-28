A cold front brings strengthening winds, rough surf, and rain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is heading into a turbulent stretch of weather this weekend as a cold front moves through the region, bringing strengthening winds, periods of rain, and increasingly dangerous ocean conditions.

Showers will begin to develop during the day Saturday, with a few thunderstorms possible as moisture increases ahead of the front. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could produce brief heavy downpours.

Rain will become more likely again late Saturday night into Sunday, and repeated rounds of showers may lead to localized street flooding in some urban areas. Rainfall totals could reach one to three inches in isolated spots.

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Behind the front, winds will quickly pick up and become a major concern, especially along the east coast. By Saturday night into Sunday, sustained winds are expected to reach 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts frequently topping 35 miles per hour and possibly nearing 40 miles per hour at times. The strongest winds are expected along coastal communities.

Those winds will also create dangerous conditions at the beaches and on the water. Wave heights in the Atlantic are forecast to build rapidly, reaching 10 feet or higher overnight and into Sunday.

A high risk of rip currents will expand along the entire east coast of South Florida, and hazardous surf conditions are expected to persist into early next week. Boating conditions will deteriorate as well, with advisories in effect as seas and winds increase.

Temperatures will remain warm ahead of the front, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. Conditions will turn cooler on Sunday, with afternoon highs dropping into the 70s along the east coast and low 80s farther inland.

Looking ahead, breezy conditions are expected to continue into early next week, with a chance for lingering showers on Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 80s by the middle of the week.

Residents and visitors are urged to use caution this weekend, especially near the coast, as the combination of strong winds, rough surf, and rip currents will make for dangerous conditions.