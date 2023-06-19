Hot, humid with severe storms possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We will see another very active pattern this week. Monday is shaping up to be hot, hazy and humid with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s and feels-like temps reaching 100 degrees.

Then storms will ignite late afternoon and evening. There is a level one out of five for severe storms today as a stalled front hangs out over north Florida and the southeastern United States with a trailing trough of low pressure over the rest of Florida.

The next few days will still call for possible strong to severe storms due to an unstable pattern that keeps our areas under a southwesterly flow with upper-level disturbances moving through each day. Afternoon highs will continue to reach the low 90s for the rest of the week.

WPTV Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast could see more strong storms on Monday.

Saharan Dust is sweeping through early this week which will bring hazy skies in addition to scattered storms.

The first day of summer begins on Wednesday and a high chance of storms will remain through the rest of the week.

In the tropics, Invest 92L is tracking westward across the central Atlantic with a very good chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm sometime on Monday.

This could become Tropical Storm Brett very soon. Also, a new tropical wave is moving behind Invest 92L with a chance to gradually get better organized later this week.