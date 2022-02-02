Warming trend through Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the 60s towards the coast and 50s inland with breezy winds. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, partly sunny skies and a fast-moving shower possible with breezy winds.

Tomorrow, another nice breezy day with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Friday-Saturday, highs in the low 80s. Some passing showers possible, but mainly dry conditions.

Sunday- Monday, a stalled front could trigger a few more showers across the area. Highs in the upper 70s.

